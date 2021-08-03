Delta: Pandemonium As Strayed Cow Kills Three-Month-Old Baby In Effurun

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-There was pandemonium on Monday at the Ebrumede community in the Effurun area of Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State after a strayed cow reportedly killed a three-month-old baby.

It was gathered that the cow was being escorted by two herdsmen to a buyer when it strayed off the DSC Expressway by Ebrumede Magistrate Court near the DSC Roundabout to attack the victim.

The incident occurred about 11am on Monday leading to the death of the baby.

The deceased was on her mother’s back when the cow attacked the mother from the rear. The cow was said to have used its horn to hit the baby on the head bursting the deceased skull in the process.

It was further learnt that the cow also injured an elderly man in the process after having ran into the court as lawyers and their clients fled for safety.

The baby who was rushed to the Warri Central Hospital for urgent medical attention was pronounced dead on arrival.

When contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident adding that the herdsmen escorting the cow had been arrested by police operatives at the Ebrumede Police Station where the case was being handled.

Atlantic News