Delta: Ovie Omo-Agege’s  Aide Assassinated In Sapele

LAGOS JULY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY) An aide to the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has been shot dead by unknown gunmen in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

He is Mr Cyril Mudiagbe, popularly called Cyril Makanaki by his admirers.

He was said to have been killed in the night in his house in the Decima area of the town and found in a pool of his blood in the morning, the next day.

The incident has caused tension in the area as security operatives, including men of the vigilante group, have taken over the area in search of the killers.

Many of the shops in the area have also been closed as a result of the incident.

Meanwhile, more details have filtered in on how the father of five was killed.

A neighbor, who simply called himself Lucky, claimed that the gunmen were robbers, saying “they came to rob. They first went to the plaza opposite the house before coming to this place.”

Another neighbor, Eniagbe, who claimmed to live in the same compound with Mudiagbe, said the gunmen shot the deceased through the window, saying “they were banging his window and when he opened his window, he was shot on his chest.”

The Police Public Relations (PPRO), Delta State Command, Edafe Bright, when contacted, said “I am yet to be briefed, but immediately I get the report, I will let you know the situation.”

Delta Bulletin