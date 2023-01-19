Delta: Ophorigbala Community Lines Up Scores Of Activities For 2023 Annual Conference

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 19TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Urhobo Community of Ophorigbala (Ughievwen Kingdom) of Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State has lined up scores of activities for 2023 Annual conference.

The activities line up for the event which is taking place between 17th and 18th of February 2023 are the commissioning of water project, laying foundation of teachers’ quarters, fundraising ceremony for the building of the teachers’ quarters in the community, lectures and side attractions which will involve football match and social night gathering among others.

A statement signed by the President-General of Ophorigbala Community, Barr. B.M. Evwori made available to Urhobotoday.com explained that this year’s conference tagged ‘Unity and Development’ will hold between 17th-18th of February 2023 in Ophorigbala town.

The conference committee headed Mr. Jovi Voke further explained that on the 17th of February there will be football match and other social night gathering among the sons and daughters of the community and guests, adding that on the 18th of February there will be commissioning of water project, foundation laying ceremony of teachers’ quarters, fundraising for Teachers quarters and discussion of other issues involving the development of the community.

“The royal father of the day is HRM Ediri Egbi, Owhawha 11, the Okobaro of Ughievwen kingdom. The key note speaker on the theme ‘Unity & Development’ is Professor E.E. Odogun. The Chief launcher is Mr Federick Yoro, the distinguished Chairman of the event is Apostle Eta Edirhin, while the Special Guest is Godwin Komone. Please contact the following numbers 08073107320, 07033144674 and 080128412971 for further information and directives,” the statement read.