Published On: Thu, Jan 19th, 2023

Delta: Ophorigbala Community Lines Up Scores Of Activities For 2023 Annual Conference

OPHORIGBALA COMMUNITY

LAGOS JANUARY 19TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Urhobo Community of Ophorigbala  (Ughievwen Kingdom) of Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State  has lined up scores of activities for 2023 Annual conference.

The activities line up for the event which is taking place between 17th and 18th of February 2023 are the commissioning of water project, laying foundation of teachers’ quarters, fundraising ceremony  for the building of the teachers’ quarters in the community, lectures and  side attractions which will involve football match and social night gathering among others.

A statement signed by the President-General of Ophorigbala Community,  Barr. B.M. Evwori  made available to Urhobotoday.com explained that  this year’s conference tagged  ‘Unity and Development’ will hold between 17th-18th of February 2023 in Ophorigbala town.

The conference committee headed   Mr. Jovi  Voke   further  explained that on the 17th of February there will be football match and other social night gathering  among the sons and  daughters of the community  and guests, adding that on the  18th of February there will be commissioning of water project,  foundation laying ceremony  of teachers’ quarters,   fundraising for Teachers quarters and discussion of other issues involving the development of the community.

“The royal father of the day is HRM Ediri Egbi, Owhawha 11, the Okobaro of Ughievwen kingdom. The key note speaker on the theme ‘Unity & Development’  is Professor E.E. Odogun. The Chief  launcher is Mr Federick Yoro, the distinguished Chairman of the event  is Apostle Eta Edirhin, while  the Special Guest is Godwin Komone. Please contact the following numbers   08073107320, 07033144674 and 080128412971  for further information and directives,” the statement read.

