Delta Online Publishers Urge Nigerians To Conduct Themselves With Dignity, Love, Peace During Election

LAGOS FEBRUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Nigerians, especially Deltans have been called see the forthcoming elections in the country, especially the presidential election as that of one family, and they need to conduct themselves with dignity, love and peace, during and after the election.

The Delta Online Publishers Forum, DOPF made this call in a statement signed by the Chairman, Emmanuel Enebeli, and the Secretary, Shedrack Onitsha, on Thursday, February 23, 2023 in Asaba.

The statement reminded Nigerians, especially Deltans of past elections, which was marred with violence, stating that should not be, just as it stated that the war of words that had trailed the campaigns is not necessary.

“In a few days, on February 25, 2023, the General Election will begin, which will usher in a new president, Governors of some states, and representatives at the national and state assemblies.”

“We are cognizant of our past, and especially the profound effects of the violent aftermath of past elections, the chaos and violence that characterized the recent political party campaigns. We must not take this into the elections.”

“We urge our political leaders to desist from inflammatory utterances that could incite fellow citizens during and after the election. Political parties and party leaders must control the conduct of their supporters, at the polling stations to avoid any crises.”

“And as Nigerians, we call on every electorate to conduct themselves with dignity, peace and love. We are brothers and sisters. We are all Nigerians before the elections, and we will remain Nigerians after the elections. Let us go to the poll, and cast our votes for a better and strong nation, Nigeria.”

“Vote consciously to secure the future of our country. While important, opinion polls should not be taken as conclusive indicators of the election results. It is only your vote that counts. Vote!”

While pointing out the importance of election in the country and in Delta, it reminded the youths of their place in nation development, and admonished them not to be used as political tools during and after the elcetions.

“The youth hold the future of this country. This is the time to make a difference by choosing the right leaders. You must desist from being used as political tools of violence against each other. We urge you to preach peace and influence positive change for our country.”

“Elections are important for our state Delta and the nation is bigger than each of us. There will be Nigeria after February 25, 2023, and March 11, 2023. Let peace reign in every heart, in every homestead and in every corner of our country.”