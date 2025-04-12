Delta Online Publishers Solute Tompolo @  54, Applaud  His Support For Media, National Security 

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) has extended warm felicitations to High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, the Chairman of Tantita Security Services Limited, on the occasion of his 54th birthday anniversary.

The Forum described Tompolo as a patriotic son of the Niger Delta whose impactful leadership and vision continue to contribute meaningfully to national growth and regional development.

In a congratulatory message jointly signed by the Chairman of DOPF, Emmanuel Enebeli, and the Secretary, Shedrack Onitsha, the Forum commended Tompolo for his unwavering support to the media industry in Delta State, noting that his commitment has helped in sustaining the operations of online media platforms and promoting press freedom in the region. The statement acknowledged his consistent efforts in encouraging objective journalism and ensuring that the voices of the Niger Delta people are heard.

The Forum also lauded Tompolo’s significant contributions to Nigeria’s economic environment through his company, Tantita Security Services Limited. The Forum said that Tantita has played a vital role in securing critical oil assets, curbing crude oil theft, and combating the menace of pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta. “Through Tantita, Tompolo has not only safeguarded the nation’s economic lifeline but has also created employment opportunities for hundreds of youths, thereby promoting peace and stability in the region,” the statement read.

While wishing Tompolo many more years of good health and wisdom, DOPF reaffirmed its appreciation for his national service and regional commitment. “At 54, you stand tall as a symbol of resilience, strategic leadership, and unwavering dedication to the peace, progress, and prosperity of the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large,” the Forum said.

