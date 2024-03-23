Delta Online Publishers Seek Immediate Dialogue Between Govt, Military To Facilitate Access To Okwuama

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) extends its heartfelt condolences to the Nigerian Army and Okuama Community, following the gruesome and devastating loss of lives in recent tragic and unfortunate incidents.

The group in a statement signed by Emmanuel Enebeli and Shedrack Onitsha, the Chairman and Secretary of Delta Online Publishers Forum respectively said the heinous killing of 17 military personnel and the subsequent collateral damages which has consumed numerous civilians in a frenzy of reprisal attacks, deeply saddens and diminishes all as humans.

“As we seek swift justice for the gallant fallen heroes, we equally emphasize the importance of upholding rules of engagement and established judicial procedures, especially as defined in Democratic systems.

“With Nigeria not in a state of war or widespread civil unrest, it is imperative that operations prioritize citizen rights and safety.

“We urge immediate dialogue between government authorities and the military to facilitate access to Okuama Community for humanitarian assessment and aid distribution.

“Additionally, a thorough investigation into the remote and attendant causes of the Okuama conflict, as already directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, must necessarily include alleged cases of extra-judicial killings during military operations, which will not only be crucial to uphold justice and maintain public trust, but will hopefully also serve as a watershed reference in addressing subsequent brewing conflicts of similar symptomatic indices across the country.

“Our thoughts are with the military and Okuama Community during this difficult time. Let us unite in our commitment to integrity, accountability, and respect for human rights for the betterment of our nation,” the statement read.

