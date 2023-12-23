Delta Online Publishers Salute Nwaeke On His Appointment As CPS To Delta Speaker

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Association of Online Publishers in Delta State under the aegis of Delta Online Publishers Forum, DOPF has congratulated ace broadcaster, Mr. Nkem Nwaeke on his appointment as Chief Press Secretary to Delta State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Guwor Dennis Emomitimo.

DOPF in a congratulatory message to the CPS at the weekend signed by its Chairman, Emmanuel Enebeli and the Secretary, Shedrack Ogaga Onitsha said that Nkem Nwaeke’s choice for the prone job was never a mistake, judging from his wealth of experience garnered over the year.

The group also commended the Assembly Speaker Rt Hon. Guwor for the choice of Nkem Nwaeke signaled his wise disposition to professionalism; just as the Online Publishers said their hope rekindled that his appointment would foster a robust relationship between the media and the State lawmakers.

‘We commend the Speaker for his wise choice in appointing you for this vital role. Your wealth of experience and expertise assures us that you will excel in fostering a robust connection between the media and the State Parliamentarian, contributing significantly to the growth and development of Delta State.’

DOPF also promised to work harmoniously with the CPS, opined that through constant communication cum collaboration, better results could be achieved geared towards harmonious relationship between the online Publishers and the State legislative arm and at the same time holding the lawmakers to account.

‘As representatives of the media community, we pledge our unwavering support to you in your new position. We believe that through effective communication and collaboration, we can construct a stronger bridge between the media and the legislative arm, ensuring transparency, accountability, and progress for our state.’

While calling on the CPS for concerted effort geared towards harmonious relationship, leveraging on his office to enhance information dissemination and civic engagement; stressed that his appointment signaled critical moment, said DOPF are eager to work with him to advance the interest of Deltans. The statement added.

