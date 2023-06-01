Delta Online Publishers Rejoice With Ahon On Appointment As CPS To Oborevwori

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The umbrella body of Online News Publishers in Delta state, Delta Online Publishers Forum, DOPF, has congratulated Mr Festus Ahon on his appointment as the Chief Press Secretary, CPS to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The proprietors who were satisfied by the appointment, also commended Governor Oborevwori for honouring the media community with his first appointment as governor.

In a congratulatory letter signed by the forum’s Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Enebeli and Secretary, Mr Shedrack Onitsha, DOPF assured the CPS of its members support in “projecting and promoting the policies and programs of the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori-led administration and its MORE Agenda”.

The letter reads below:

“The Executive Council, Board of Trustees and members of Delta Online Publishers Forum, congratulate you on your appointment as the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

“We trust that you will bring your wealth of experience and legendary peaceful accommodation to bear on this very appropriate portfolio and ensure a seamless, respectful and mutually beneficial co-existence, amongst the distinct media platforms in the state.

“As you may well know, the Delta Online Publishers Forum, (DOPF) is an association of Delta business owners, comprising Journalists and distinguished entrepreneurs in online Newspaper publishing, registered with Cooperate Affairs Commission, (CAC).

“Our primary objective is to promote ethical Journalism standards and professionalism among online publishers in Delta State.

“As partners with the Delta State Government and critical stakeholders in the business of information dissemination, we look forward to working with you towards projecting and promoting the policies and programs of the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori-led administration and its MORE Agenda.

“We also wish to express our sincere appreciation to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, for deeming it fit and worthy to appoint a very popular, proven and beloved core Journalist and Media practitioner to the position of CPS. This is indeed as excellent sign to the media community in the State for better days ahead.

“DOPF, as key stakeholders in information management in the state, is open to progressive consultations and result oriented partnership, on how best we can synergize with the New Government.

“Accept our esteemed regards, even as we envisage a more cordial, mutual rewarding working relationship with this administration.”