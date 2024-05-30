Delta Online Publishers Hail Oborevwori’s One Year Achievement, Demand For MORE

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) has commended Delta State Governor Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori on his one year achievements as the Governor of the state.

The Group which extended their heartfelt congratulations to him on his one-year anniversary as the Governor of Delta State, however demanded for MORE dividends for Deltans.

The Group in a statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Emmanuel Enebeli and Shedrack Onitsha respectively observed that the Governor’s leadership efforts has started yielding some noticeable achievements, adding that it is only fitting they acknowledge his efforts and accomplishments.

“Your dedication to the completion of several projects initiated by the previous government demonstrates your belief that Government is a continuum which underscores the spirit of continuity in governance and respect for ongoing developmental efforts.

“ We also acknowledge your efforts in initiating some crucial projects, such as the Warri/Effurun facelift, with the massive contract to Julius Berger Plc, for the construction of three flyovers, cloverleaf, and road expansion legacy project.

“We also appreciate your attention to the educational sector, particularly in the area of budget allocation and bursary payments, which have positively impacted students across the state,” the Group stated in the statement made available to Urhobotoday.

While applauding the Governor intervention in the Health sector, which according to them has resulted in the upgrading of existing health facilities as well the directive to address the “Japa Syndrome” by his express approval to immediately recruit skilled medical personnel to make up for the depleted number of trained and experienced medical staff who have relocated to other climes, DOPF equally hailed his humanitarian attention to social welfare and empowerment, with the tremendous support provided to the indigent, artisans, needy and underprivileged, through the “You Matter Foundation” of the First Lady, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, D-CARES, and the MORE Grants schemes which have positively impacted on the lives of hundreds of Deltans.

As the Governor proceeds into the second year in office, the Group charged him to do MORE, especially in the under listed areas that require committed attention.

“The issues of rising insecurity in rural areas is disturbing as it adversely affects safety and security, food production and the livelihood of our farmers and rural dwellers. Addressing this insecurity is paramount to ensuring that Delta State remains a hub of agricultural productivity.

“The debilitating situation of Power/Electricity, especially in the capital city and environs, has become a worrisome index that cast a dark pall over the state. Our state is quite capable of providing reliable and sustainable electricity supply by taking advantage of the new legislation on power generation and distribution which has liberalized the process made this initiative very achievable.

“This will go a long way in solving the power challenges in the state and we urge you to take decisive steps to improve the power supply across the state, which will enable entrepreneurs, especially in the Small and Medium scale endeavours to thrive.

“While we acknowledge your efforts in rehabilitating and maintaining roads in the state, we have also observed the alarming situation that the capital city has become overcrowded and suffocating, with the influx of migratory populations searching for greener pastures.

“We therefore urge your administration to seriously consider the option of opening up more habitation spaces in the environs around capital territory by establishing some government presence, as well as promoting and encouraging private, public partnership in various attractive entrepreneurial ventures that will further develop new towns and cities, reducing the stress in existing urban areas and transforming these areas into existential hubs that will decongest the Capital city considerably.

“We also urge your government to consider blue rail construction, to connect the major cities in the State. And connect to semi- Urban and rural areas. This will help lift some of our agricultural produce, and help avoid loss. The blue rail infrastructure will also help reduce transportation challenges, as it will not only increase connectivity challenges in the state, but also provide economic growth rate and employment opportunities.

“We also wish to put on record that it is also essential for your administration to maintain an open and cordial relationship with the media community in the state, especially the Online Publishers community where the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF.) commands the largest group of online platforms and has been a solid partner in progress with every administration in the state.

“Transparency and effective communication with the media will foster a more informed and engaged populace.

“Lastly, we look forward to seeing a comprehensive roadmap for the state’s economic policy that will drive the M.O.R.E Agenda of your administration to maximal accomplishments. Such a roadmap will provide a clear vision for Delta State’s future growth and development. The DOPF is eager to see and appraise any form of Economic Development Plan for this State and it will quite desirable and commendable even to suggest that your administration should, as a matter of genuine concern and importance, explore immediate possibility of putting together, the First Economic and Infrastructure Development Plan for the State for a period of 25 -50 years, which will span your administration, provide ample opportunity for the delivery of the brilliant MORE Agenda and establish a workable and functional platform for your successors.”

