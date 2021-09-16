Delta Online Publishers Announces Date For Third Annual Conference/Lecture

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 16TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The Delta Online Publishers Forum, DOPF, an association of Journalists who are in the business of Online news services with high ethical standards and professionalism, has formally announced the date for its third annual Conference/Lecture.

According to a Statement signed by the Chairman of the Planning Committee for the Conference, Deacon Chijioke Williams Ugbolue, the Secretary, Mr Miracle Enuji, the Conference is for two days and will hold on Wednesday 20th and Thursday 21st October, 2021.

The Statement said that the Conference will commence with a capacity training workshop for members of the Forum, on the 20th, at the Conference hall of the Orchid Hotels, Asaba, beginning from 9am.

This will be followed by a visit to orphanage homes in Asaba and Warri, later in the day.

“The training is in consonance with the Forum’s firm belief that Journalists should be well equipped for the business of Online news services and publishing, with a view to meeting up with global standards and demands.

“Our proposed visit to orphanage homes is part of our social responsibility to identify with the less privileged in the society where we operate in. It is an opportunity to celebrate and give hope to the hopeless among us,’ the Committee said.

The Committee further revealed that the main event for the Conference comes up on Thursday, 21st October, 2021, at the Banquet hall of the prestigious Orchid Hotels and Conference centre, Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The Conference, according to the Committee, will also feature the Forum’s third lecture in their annual lecture series with the theme: ‘Niger Delta Economy: Building A New Face For The Region.’

“This year’s topic was carefully chosen, after much deliberation, especially with the resumed call and agitation for a better deal for the people of the Niger Delta, even with the general call for restructuring and devolution of powers in the country,” the Committee explained.

They assured that an eminent Lecturer and a panel of experienced personalities in governance, the Niger Delta struggle, security, peace, oil and gas, as well as the environment, have been sourced, to do justice to the theme of this year’s lecture.

“How can a better deal be achieved for the people of the Niger Delta? How can their economy be improved? How can there be sustained peace and security in the Niger Delta? How can restiveness and agitation be replaced with calm and satisfaction in the region that is critical to the economy of Nigeria?

“These and many other issues, are what the lecture will address,” the Forum assured.

The statement also revealed that the Conference will climax, with the induction of an eminent Niger Delta personality into the Delta Online Publishers Forums, DOPF Niger Delta Hall Of Fame and presentation of awards to distinguished, deserving Nigerians, corporate organisations and State Governments within the region.