Delta: One Died, Million Naira Property Destroyed In Olomu Communal Crisis

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The communal crisis that recently engulfed OPHORI-OLOMU Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State has claimed one life, while several houses have been burnt down with property worth several millions of naira destroyed.

Speaking to newsmen after an on the spot assessment visit to the community, the Olomu monarch, His Royal Majesty, Ovie, Dr Richard Layeguen Ogbon, OON, Ogoni Oghoro 1, JP, The Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, appealed to residents to remain calm.

The Olomu monarch, who was accompanied by Chief John Ewenede JP and other traditional chiefs of the kingdom, described the incident as unfortunate, saying that since he ascended the throne in Olomu kingdom, such wanton killing and destruction of properties had never occurred in the kingdom.

He said Olomu kingdom was known for peace and vowed that those involved in the dastardly act would be brought to book.

The Olomu monarch, while condemning the action of the youths involved in the crisis, urged all Olomu people to put hands on deck to fish out those behind the unfortunate incident.

He also appealed to the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the Ughelli South Local Government Chairman, Dr Richard Kofi and well meaning Deltans to render helping hands to those who lost their properties to the crisis.

He commended officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, Otu-jeremi Division, for being on ground to quell and forestall escalation of the crisis.

The father of the diseased, a retired military officer, said all he wanted was that the killers of his son were brought to book.

The crisis, according to a community source who craved anonymity, was caused by leadership tussle between some youths of the community who wanted the current leaders of the community whose tenure had expired to render financial account of the community to them privately before handing over.

Reacting to the incident, the Delta State Force Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the development though a text message.

Delta News Bulletin