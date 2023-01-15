Delta: One Dead As Youths Clash Over ‘Deve’ Collection In Ekpan

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-One youth was reportedly killed in a bloody clash between two groups of youths in the Nigercat area of Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta Sttae over collection of development levy otherwise known as ‘deve’ on Friday 13th November, 2023

It was gathered that the property that was being developed is in the Nigercat area.

It was further gathered that the dispute was between the youths of the area and youths from the main Ekpan Community on the collection of the ‘deve’.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Delta State Police Headquarters Asaba DSP Bright Edafe for confirmation of the incident through phone calls and text messages were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

Delta Bulletin