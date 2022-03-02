Delta: One Arrested As Mob Beats Suspected Female Witchcraft To Death

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A middle-aged woman identified simply as Chukwuwezu, was reportedly beaten to death by mob over allegation of witchcraft in Delta State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred last weekend at Mbiri Kingdom in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.

A source in the community while speaking to Ika Weekly Newspaper, condemned the mob action, saying that the killing of the woman was instigated by one Mr. Chukwuekwu.

The source disclosed that while the mob was beating the woman on their way to the Palace, a Police Constabulary tried to stop them to avoid killing the woman in the palace since the Obi was not at home.

According to the source, Mr. Chukwuekwu, who is already in Police net after he punched a Police Constabulary in his eye, had caused many havocs in Mbiri and its environs.

The eyewitness revealed that since there was no physical proof to nail the accused woman, beating her was totally unacceptable and barbaric.

The body of the late woman which was at the market square, has been removed and deposited in the mortuary, while investigation continues.

