Delta: Okuama PG Berates Okoloba Community Over Publication On Murder Allegation

By Matthias Okagba

LAGOS MARCH 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Irked by murder allegations against the good people of the Okuama community in Ughelli South local government area as contained in some national dailies by the executive members of the Okoloba community in Bomadi local government area, Delta State, the president general of Okuama Community, Mr. James Oghoroko has took a swipe at Okoloba community describing the publication as malicious, unfounded and baseless.

The position of the Oghoroko was contained in his right of reply titled “REFUSAL OF SPURIOUS AND MALICIOUS ALLEGATIONS OF ATTACK AND MURDER AGAINST OKUAMA COMMUNITY: OKOLOBA COMMUNITY COOKING FAKE AND MANUFACTURED STORIES TO TARNISH AND INCRIMINATE OKUAMA COMMUNITY: DON’T FALL FOR THE GIMMICKS”.

While describing the publication as malicious, baseless, and unfounded, he said, I wish to react to the publication by the Ololoba community accusing Okuama of being responsible for the death of one indigene of the Okoloba Community.

“The attention of the good people of Okuama Community has been drawn to a malicious publication linked Okuama Community to the attacks and gruesome killing of an indigene of Okoloba Community and an alleged that Okuama youths and mercenaries are laying ambush and attack on Okoloba people false.

“The said malicious publication is not only misleading and vexatious but also capable of causing a total breakdown of the fragile peace in the already tense atmosphere between Okuama and Okoloba Communities.

“It is pertinent to state at this point that though the incident of 27th January 2024 led to loss of love between the two communities but Okuama Community will never take laws into their hands not because they are afraid but because Okuama value peace and will never take any step that would jeopardize the peace accord entered before the Delta State Government”.

According to him, Okuama People are naturally peaceful and regret the unavoidable crisis brought upon Okuama by the greed of one Mr.Patrick Akpobenekeme and other Okoloba youths whose allege intention is to terrorize the Okuama Community to falsely claim their traditional and ancestral assets.

He noted that the alleged accusation is a calculative attempt to weigh down the murder case against Mr. Patrick Akpobenekeme and other Okoloba Community youths before the Commissioner of Police, Delta State.

It would be recalled that on the 27th of January, 2024, the Okuama Community was attacked by the Okoloba Community leading to the death of Messrs. Igho Meshack, Power Awusa, and Okiemute Agbakulaka.

The attack left many dehumanized as one Naira Osereta, Helen Nana, Helen Godwin, Baby Ubiodekporo, Victor Aphiayerhe, Baby Edafe, and Kingsley Gentle were unlucky and rushed to Otu-Jeremi General Hospital for medical attention.

The right of reply stated further, “I make bold to state that after the meeting where a peace pact was signed by Okuama and Okoloba Communities, Okuama Community has maintained optimum peace and avoided any occasion that will result to conflict between us and Okoloba Community, while we await the Delta State Government to find a lasting solution to the problems between both communities.

“It is therefore preposterous and ridiculous for the Okoloba Community to accuse us of masterminding the commission of a heinous crime as murder at a time we desire that peace should prevail to avoid further losses despite the loss of three of Okuama’s illustrious sons whose lives were abruptly cut short by Okoloba Community killers.

“Okuama Community wishes to make it clear that this trend and pattern that Okoloba Community is adopting by falsely accusing Okuama will escalate the problem at hand. Therefore I call on the Commissioner of Police Delta State, the Department of State Security Service (SSS) Delta State, and relevant government agencies to thoroughly investigate this false allegation against the Okuama Community so that the truth would be brought to light. The gimmick of the Okoloba Community is to accuse Okuama of murder because we are accusing them of multiple murders and breach of the dignity of the human person”.

REFUTAL OF SPURIOUS AND MALICIOUS ALLEGATIONS OF ATTACK AND MURDER AGAINST OKUAMA COMMUNITY: OKOLOBA COMMUNITY COOKING FAKE AND MANUFACTURED STORIES TO TARNISH AND INCRIMINATE OKUAMA COMMUNITY: DON'T FALL FOR THE GIMMICKS

Mr. James Oghoroko the president general of Okuama Community has reacted to a publication accusing Okuama as being responsible for the death of one indigene of Okoloba Community, in his words

… the attention of the people of Okuama Community has been drawn to a malicious publication linking Okuama Community to attacks and gruesome killing of an indigene of Okoloba Community and also alleging that Okuama youths and hired mercenaries are laying ambush and attacking Okoloba people. The said malicious publication is not only misleading and vexatious but also capable of causing a total breakdown of the fragile peace in the already tensed atmosphere between Okuama and Okoloba Communities. It is pertinent to state at this point that though the incident of 27th January, 2024 led to loss of love between the two communities but Okuama Community will never take laws into their hands not because they are afraid but because Okuama value peace and will never take any step that would jeopardize the peace accord entered before the Delta State Government.

He further stated that by nature Okuama People are naturally peaceful and regrets this avoidable crisis brought upon Okuama by greed of one Patrick Akpobenekeme and other Okoloba youths whose intention is to terrorize Okuama Community so as to falsely claim our traditional and ancestral assets.

The accusation against Okuama is false and a half-clever strategy to weigh down the crime of murder reported by Okuama Community against Patrick Akpobenekeme and other Okoloba Community youths to the Commissioner of Police, Delta State. Recall that on the 27th day of January, 2024 the Okuama Community was violently attacked by Okoloba Community which led to the death of Messrs. Igho Meshack, Power Awusa and Okiemute Agbakulaka, the attempted murder of Kennedy Israel, the assault, kidnap and dehumanization of Naira Osereta, Helen Nana, Helen Godwin, Baby Ubiodekporo, Victor Aphiayerhe, Baby Edafe, Kingsley Gentle who were rushed to the Otu-Jeremi General Hospital for medical help. The evidence of murder against Okoloba Community is direct and credible hence they have resorted to falsely counter accuse Okuama Communityof murder.

I make bold to state that after the meeting where a peace pact was signed by Okuama and Okoloba Communities. Okuama Community has maintain optimum peace and avoided any occasion that will result to conflict between us and Okoloba Community, while we await the Delta State Government to find a lasting solution to the problems between both communities. It is therefore preposterous and ridiculous for Okoloba Community to accuse us of masterminding commission of an heinous crime as murder at a time we desire that peace should prevail to avoid further losses despite the loss of three of Okuama’s illustrious sons whose lives were abruptly cut short by Okoloba Community killers.

Okuama Community which to make it clear that this trend and pattern that Okoloba Community is adopting by falsely accusing Okuama will escalate the problem at hand. Therefore I call on the Commissioner of Police Delta State, the Department of State Security Service (SSS) Delta State and relevant government agencies to thoroughly investigate this false allegation against Okuama Community, so that the truth would be brought to light. The gimmick of Okoloba Community is to accuse Okuama of murder because we are accusing them of multiple murder and breach of dignity of the human person.

I want to conclude by restating that Okuama Community did not murder anyone whether indigene of Okoloba Community or not. The said report is false. Okuama Community has been abiding fully with the peace accord signed by the parties.

Mr. James Oghoroko the president general of Okuama Community concluded.

