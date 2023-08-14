Delta: Oghara Residents Raise Alarm Over Cult, Ritual Killings, Burglary Activities

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, particularly in Oghara, have been thrown into perpetual fear, following the rising spate of cult and ritual related killings and wanton burglary in Oghara and environs.

It was reported that not less than three persons had been shot dead by unknown gunmen and the lifeless body of a girl dumped in a swamp after removing some organs from her body.

Some residents, who spoke unanimously, said the dastardly killings had instill fear in them.

“We want the state government to step into the issue and profer solutions to stop the unwholesome development,” they said.

The Chairman of the local government council, Hon. Oghenedoro Owoso, said the council was on top of the situation, adding that some persons had been arrested in connection with the killings and breach of peace in the locality.

He noted that cultism and ritual killings in the area had been worrisome, adding that all hands must be on deck to tame the situation.

He urged those involved in unlawful acts to repent, warning that anyone found wanting would be prosecuted accordingly.

The council boss advised residents to go about their lawful businesses and be security cautious.

Delta Bulletin

