Delta Obidatti Support Groups Set Pace For Others To Emulate, Open State Secretariat

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 8TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The Obidatti Support Groups Worldwide, Delta State Chapter has set the pace for others to emulate by officially opening a state Secretariat for effective operation of the Obidient movement in Delta State.

The official opening of the OBIDATTI Support Groups Secretariat was a mind blowing event that attracted various leaders of Labour Party, Head of various support groups and members/stakeholders of the Obidatti family in Delta State.

The Delta State Chapter is not working in isolation, but in collaboration with every Stakeholders in the Obidient family with absolute loyalty to their principals, Peter Obi/Datti, Labour Party, Deacon Ken Pela and Candidates of Labour Party.

The Obidatti Support Groups State Chairman, Comrade Gometi O Crested who have demonstrated capacity, competence and willingness to deliver a new Nigeria through the vision and mission of the Obidient movement principal, Peter Obi and Ahmed Datti as well as the Delta State Governorship Candidate, Deacon Ken Pela and all other candidates of Labor Party respectively appreciated all stakeholders, especially the Deputy State Chairmen representing the North senatorial district, Comrade Prince Amb Abraham Jacob-George Delta North and Mr Otiona Pela, Delta Central.

He continue to strive harder to ensure the Obidient movement is not hijacked by desperate political leaders whose vision and mission does not align with the Obidient ideology.

He said the the need for the state Obidient Secretariat becomes of major importance considering several unhealthy move by some Obidient members before, during and after the general elections.

“It’s therefore of great importance that we put the house together to strengthen the Obidient movement in Delta State.

“Our main target is to ensure that humans live according to God’s Standard for mankind by identifying credible and competent individuals to occupy the seat of power in the political space.

“The aims and objective of Obidatti Support groups Worldwide Delta State Chapter therefore include the following:

“To deliver our principals (His Excellency Peter Obi, Dr Datti, Deacon Ken Pela and all other Candidates of Labour Party) to deliver the new Nigeria/Delta State project.

“To unit all support groups and Stakeholders of the Obidient family in Delta State

“ To create a smooth and friendly environment for support groups and Stakeholders of the Obidient family to register and fully participate in Labor Party activities.

“ To serve as agent of positive transformation, whereby work closely with our political representatives and Stakeholders of the Obidient family to ensure dividends of democracy is duly deliver to Nigerians, Deltains and as well as members of the Obidient family in Delta State respectively.

“ To regulate activities of Support Groups in Delta State Obidient movement with focus to standardization and avoidance of all forms of anti-party activities.

“To organize regular management meetings that would accommodate support groups and Stakeholders in the Obidient movement with focus to uniting members of the Obidient movement and strategize ways for maximum performance.

“To serve as empowerment/human capital development agent whereby organizing regular training and workshops/Seminars with the overall objective of creating awareness and opportunity for standard living amongst Nigerians, Deltains in particular,” Gometi stated.

Delta State Labour party state Chairman, Hon.Vincent Okwuokei who was represented by his deputy representing Delta South, Comrade Sylvanus Gbenewei expressed his satisfaction in the activities of Obidatti Support groups Worldwide Delta State so far, and urged Obidients to be optimistic and dedicated to the new Nigeria Project with our principal, Peter Obi and ensure they register as card carrier Party members to actively participate in the party affairs.

He further urged the leadership of Obidatti Support Groups, Delta State Chapter to continue in the good works and remain dedicated.

The labour party state secretary, Mr Odafe Dennis appreciated the effort of the Obidatti Support groups leader, stating that the move to unite the support groups in Delta State Obidient movement is timely and in right direction.

The state Legal Adviser to the Obidatti Support groups, Chief Barr Okpetu Sylvanus in his closing remarks thanked leaders of the labour party and every stakeholder of the Obidient movement for standing firm till date in the mist of the various political wave.

He advised every Obidient to work together to achieve the set aims and objective of the Obidatti movement.