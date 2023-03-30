Delta OBIDATTI Support Group Urges Nigerians To  Defend Sanctity Of Democracy

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Group under the aegis of OBIDATTI Support Group Delta Chapter has appealed to the judiciary, all Security agencies and every Nigerian that believe in justice and fairness to rise-up and defend the sanctity of Nigeria democracy.

The Group in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Comrade Gometi O. Crested made available to Urhobobotoday.com said this is the time for Nigerians to rise up and defend their democracy, adding that they cannot sit-back to watch our democratic values go into extinction.

“It’s unacceptable and can’t happen in our time,” he stated, while appealing to every member of the new Nigeria Project to leave their comfort zone and support the move to save the nation’s democracy.

According to the statement, “The beauty of Democracy is the value placed on the opinion of the citizens, and whatever threatening the integrity and sanctity of it process should not be handled with sentiment.

“It should be noted that if there is any part of the constitution that is much more important to us as a Nation, then it should be the process by which our leaders emerged. The current level of crime and insecurity which is linked to corruption and poor living condition amongst Nigerians doesn’t support 1% lack of integrity in our electoral process, because darkness can’t produce light.

“Remember, injustice prevail in a Nation where the voices of justice is not loud enough. As we all know, Nigerians home and abroad are calling for justice in the just concluded presidential election and any government that understand the position of the masses opinion in a democratic system of Government can’t ignore the masses and proceed to swear-in any candidate without ensuring due process and regards to our constitution except we are saying the law is not meant for all. Action speaks louder than voice, I don’t believe we are tired of democratic system of government, except otherwise then Nigerians should be well informed.”