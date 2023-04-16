Delta Obidatti Groups Rejoice With Chris Oyovwaye’s Family On His Wife, Son’s Birthday Celebration

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Chapter of Obidatti Support Groups Worldwide has congratulated Deacon Chris Oyovwaye on the occasion of his wife and Son’s birthday celebration which took place on Saturday 15 April, 2023.

The Chairman of Delta State Obidatti Support Groups Worldwide, Comrade Gometi O Crested in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com described Chris Oyovwaye as one of the major force and pillar of the Obidient movement in South-South of Nigeria, particularly in Delta State who made major sacrifices and commitment in the victory recorded in the just concluded presidential election in Delta State. He added that it is therefore of importance that the Obidient family identify with his family on a day like this.

“On behalf of the Obidient family, Delta State Chapter, I appreciate the Almighty God for his unfailing and unlimited mercies, love and provision towards the family. It is my prayer that the good Lord will continue to use this family to demonstrate to the world that true blessings and riches come from Him who owns the universe and the fullness thereof.,” he stated.

Gometi Crested equally used the opportunity to appeal to Nigerians, particularly the Obidient family home and abroad to engage in constant serious prayers for God to divinely intervene in the Obidient movement, because it’s not just a common movement, but a cry of positive change. According to him, “We must note that the movement is not just about Peter Obi or Labour Party as a political party, but a platform where well meaning Nigerians are craving for positive change in the political space which is the bedrock of positive transformation in every Nation.

“I also use this opportunity to call on the judiciary to ensure evidence based judgement as the whole world await the outcome of this case to judge the level of credibility in our judiciary system.

“Once again, Congratulations to the family of Deakon Chris Oyovwaye, and a big appreciation to all Obidients for the selfless effort to ensure that Nigeria regain her lost glory.”