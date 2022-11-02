Delta NUJ Bars Union Leaders From Active Politics

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 2ND (NEWSRANGERS)-The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council warns leaders of the Union at the Council and Chapel levels not to be involved in active politics of political parties.

We advise leaders of the union who want to participate in active politics to resign their positions as tagging along and still holding elective offices in the union will undermine the santity of the profession and put a question mark on the unbiased disposition of practitioners.

The Union which handed over the warning to members in a press statement sighted by Urhobotoday.com said the initiative is not to witch-hunt anybody but to distance our leaders from full involvement in politics, and by so doing insulate them from biased and sentimental decisions as regard their reportage.

The group said it encourage members to as professionals use their disposition to provide needed advice and consultancy on how to embark on purposeful and meaningful media campaigns and earn respect from their expertise.

“It should be noted that this decision was part of a resolution arising from the meeting of the State Working Committee of the Council.

“Using this medium, we appeal to politicians to play politics by the rules, embark on issue based campaigns and not engender crisis by their actions ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

“As the fourth estate of the realm, we are opened to receiving politicians and support groups who will be coming to our Press Centre located at Maryam Babangida Way, Asaba to brief the media on whatever issues that require publicity.

“In the same vein, we advise every practicing and registered journalist in the State, to as a matter of professional concern, strictly adhere to the ethics and codes of conduct of the journalism practice before, during and after the General Elections.

“This should sound as a note of warning that the Union will no longer condone unethical and unprofessional tendencies in a bid to give favour to preferred politicians or political parties.

“Let it also be assuring to the public that the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee of the Union has been activated this time to receive complaints both from the public and from our members to handle issues of misconduct and abuse of the rights of professionals,” the statement read.