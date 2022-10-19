Delta: Nigeria Army Begins 3-month Training Codenamed ‘Exercise Still Water 11′

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The 63 Brigade, Nigeria Army has begun a three-month training, codenamed “Exercise Still Water II, at a ceremony on Tuesday in Asaba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise which runs from Oct. 2 to Jan. 3, 2023, is a joint training programme of the army and participants from other security agencies.

In his opening remarks, the Commander, 63 Brigade, Nigeria Army Asaba, Brig. Gen. David Saraso, said the Exercise Still Water II was part of the Nigerian Army’s forecast of events.

“This training exercise is systematically planned to mentally engage and prepare troops to be ready for combat anytime the need arises.

“The exercise is also in line with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) vision to have a professional army ready to accomplish assigned mission within a joint environment.

“Let me say here that the exercise has been carefully packaged to cover all areas of security concerns in the state so as to garner participation from all stakeholders in security architecture in Delta,” Saraso said

He listed the police, DSS, and paramilitary organizations like the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Correctional Service and the Federal Road Safety Corps as co-participants in the exercise.

According to him, the joint collaboration provides the various agencies with roles, to create a free and safe environment for the citizenry in the state.

The commandant noted that with the entry into ember months, there is usually increase in criminal activities, as such the need to set in motion different strategies to checkmate the rise in crime.

He said the exercise also provided a platform to assist security services in Nigeria to find a common ground to fight social vices like cultism, kidnapping and ritual killings in the communities.

“Some of the objectives of the joint training is that participating agencies were able to identify threat, effectively analyse it and communicate to higher command to take necessary action.

“It also assists participants to prepare and learn how to secure camps and base areas and also enable troops to learn survival techniques in hostile environment,” Saraso said.

He used the medium to express the army’s appreciation for Gov Ifeanyi Okowa for his various intervention and support for the 63 Brigade.

In his address, Gov Okowa applauded the Brigade command for the exercise which he described as a laudable initiative.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, reiterated the commitment of his administration to continuous support for security agencies for a secured Delta.

“It is my belief that this laudable exercise will go a long way to build inter-agency relationship in tackling security challenges facing us as a nation.

“The Nigeria Army has been our good friend in helping to keep peace in Delta state.

“So also, we have remained committed in our support for security agencies because of our conviction that no meaningful development can be achieved when there is no peace,” Okowa said.

The governor, however, appealled to the army and other security agencies to be civil, methodical, professional and exercise restraint in their dealing with the civilian population.

He used the medium to call on Nigerians to show support, love for the army and sister security agencies, for their numerous sacrifices in their daily battle to keep the nation secured.

Highlights of the ceremony was the presentation of the training’s flag to Gov Okowa by the Brigade Commander, for the governor to wave as a mark of official flag-off of the exercise.(NAN)