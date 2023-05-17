Delta: Navy Intercepts Truck, Barge Laden With Stolen Crude Oil In Udu Community, Arrest 4

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigeria Navy has intercepted barge and truck laden with crude oil around Okpaka area in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The interception and arrest were made on Friday, 11 May 2023 at about 4:45 pm when Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA anti Crude Oil Theft (COT) patrol team on joint operation with troops of Sector 1 Headquarters acting on intelligence report arrested a sewage disposal truck around Okpaka area in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The truck, according to a statement signed by Commander SS Musa for Commander NNS Delta sighted by Urhobotoday.com was laden with unspecified quantity of suspected stolen crude oil, adding that the truck driver abandoned the truck and fled.

“ However, own intelligence source revealed that the stolen crude oil was to be delivered to storage tanks at Mawe Services Environmental Solutions in the same Okpaka area. The patrol team visited the area and discovered 2 storage tanks with unspecified quantity of suspected stolen crude.

“It was equally revealed that the stolen crude oil was loaded from a barge, Motor Vessels Amangwu at Tantan Company Yard in the same Okpaka area. Accordingly, the patrol team visited the yard and discovered the Barge laden with unspecified quantity of suspected stolen crude oil on board. Four operators were found in the yard. The four persons were arrested and transferred to a detention facility at Sector 1 for investigation and further necessary action.

“Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA took custody of the barge and deployed an additional anti Crude Oil Theft team which secured the barge overnight. On Saturday, 11 May 2023; 2 gunboats from Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA and one from Sector 1 escorted the barge Motor Vessels Amangwu from Okpaka to Asugbo creek for appropriate actions. However, some organisations issued a press brief claiming to have effected the arrest of the truck and barge. The public is enjoined to discountenance the earlier press coverage.

“Persons involved in crude oil theft and other forms of criminal activities are hereby warned that Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA will not rest on its oars in ensuring that her area of operations is rid of such criminal acts. This press release is for the awareness of the general public and it is requested to be disseminated,” the statement read.