Delta: Navy Appeals For Restoration Of Koko Seaport, Improve Economy

Share This























LAGOS JULY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Flag Officer Commanding Nigerian Navy Logistics Command, Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, Rear Admiral Sileranda Lassa, yesterday, beckoned on the Federal Government to restore the Koko Seaport in order to make it viable again for businesses.

The Naval boss, who made this known while being hosted by the duo in Koko, the administrative headquarters of Warri North LGA, harped on the need for the Federal Government to restore the Koko Seaport and make the waterways viable for business activities in the locality.

According to him, “if the move is taken by government, it will boost the economy of the area and bring about sustainable development.”

He commended the Chairman of Warri North Local Government Council Area, Mr. Smart Asekutu, Chairman, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Honourable Michael Diden.

Admiral Lassa commended them for their roles in promoting peaceful working environment along the waterways within the area of operation in the command and the Benin River Waterways in Delta State.

Speaking, Hon. Asekutu promised his maximum support for the naval command and assured of creating the enabling environment to help the security operatives in discharging their duties effectively and efficiently.

On his part, Hon. Diden urged the naval authority to redouble its efforts in curbing the activities of bad elements along the waterways and ensured safety of lives on the sea shores.

Orient News