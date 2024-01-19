Delta Muslim Community Urges Oborevwori To Include Members In Pilgrims Board

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Community of Muslims under the aegis of Delta State Muslim Stakeholders, DSMS has called on Delta State Governor Hon Sheriff Oborevwori to include members of the Muslim community in the State pilgrims board.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the group’s Publicity Secretary, Abdulsalam Ogan.

Read statement below:

“Gentlemen of the press, I am glad to issue this press statement to you. My name is

Abdusalam Ogan, I am the secretary of the Delta State Muslim Stakeholders.

I wish to present this press statement on behalf of the Muslim Stakeholder in Delta

State, this letter of protestation on re-constitution of the Delta State Muslim

Pilgrims Welfare Board. The leadership of the board was given to the Hausa/Fulani

and the Yoruba Western block.

“Muslims in the state herein register their strongest objection to the composition of

the board.

We believe you were not sufficiently briefed by those around you which lead to the

erroneous composition that is even lacking in representation of the three senatorial

district that made up our state i.e Delta Central is not represented as it stands

now.

“In addition, these appointees have been members of the board in the past eight

(8) years consecutively throughout the tenure of former Governor Dr. Sen. Ifeanyi

Okowa.

“There is no justification for appointing none indigenes to head the State Muslim

Pilgrim Welfare Board against overwhelmingly qualified Muslim indigenes of Delta

State for a consecutive third (3rd) tenure of office. This amount to nothing less than

an oppressive injustice and outright negligence of available state man-power

development.

“All the thirty-six (36) Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board across the country are created

for and manned by indigenes of their state such that a Yoruba is not heading the

Yobe State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for instance.

“The indigenous Muslims of Delta State are not prone to causing disorder however,

this cannot be said for every other state in the federation, where if this kind of

oppressive injustice being perpetuated in Delta State would have possibly triggered

(religious) crises, we are peace loving Muslims but it seems our patience and

comradeship is been taken for granted.

Along with the reconstitution of the State Pilgrims Boards three (3) Religious

(Christian) co-ordinators from the three (3) senatorial districts were again

appointed NO Muslim was considered! Clearly depicting a picture of the

abandonment and neglect of indigenous Delta Muslims in governance of the State

affairs.

“We never for once contemplated talkless of believing while casting our

votes that your administration will perpetuate the legacy of injustice and hatred for

Islam bequeathed by former governors.

The head of the board and some of its members as it is, have little or no economic

value to Delta State in as much as their investments are concentrated in their state

of origin.

“We shall not hesitate to consider now mobilizing for peaceful

demonstrations to put our pains and plight in the public domain if our protest letter

is not looked into proactively, because this has become a working policy of past

administrations to suppress the indigenous Muslims which can no longer be

tolerated at this crucial moment of our time as our children and grandchildren will

scorn and spit on our grave after our demise.

We are unequivocally demanding:

1. Dissolve the board and reconstitute it with indigenes.

2. Appoint indigenes (Muslim) as co-ordinators.

We make these demands as people who contributed and are still contributing to

our beloved state. And you can count on us for our prayers and support for the

success of your administration.

Signed:

Am

ABDUSALAM OGAN

Publicity Secretary

