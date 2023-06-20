Delta: Motorists, Commuters  Lament Neglect Of Failed Sections Om PTI Road, Effurun

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Some motorists and commuters plying the ever busy Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Road in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, have decried the failure to fix up the failed sections at the Effurun Market axis of the road.

Those who spoke with newsmen expressed dissatisfaction and condemned the state of the road.

One Mr. Able Atagana stated that the failed sections had caused untold hardship for users of the road since 2022.

He explained that when it rained, the failed sections were flooded, making driving difficult and stressful as motories who had no idea of which side of the road was safe were always stranded.

He further stated that it also constituted traffic jams on a daily basis, mostly on the Effurun Market days.

He called on the relevant authorities to as a matter of urgency rehabilitate the failed sections to mitigate their suffering, stressing that the road was too busy to be neglected.

Another Mrs. Vivian Oghenetega described the situation as a death trap where hoodlums perpetuated evil activities at night.

“The failed sections have destroyed our cars and you know the cost of maintenance is very high,” she added.

She called on the relevant authorities to come to their aid by doing the needful.

Delta Bulletin