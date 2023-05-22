Delta Monarchs Pledge To Continue To Act As Change Agent In Promoting Cultural Identity

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 22ND (NEWSRANGERS)-Traditional rulers in Delta State have pledged to continue to act as change agents in a bid to educate and promote the cultural identity and value system of the people.



The Chairman, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council and the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Major General Felix Mujakperuo (rtd), Orhue 1, stated this while playing host to a delegation of members of Executive Intelligence Management Course 16, Nigeria Institute of Security Studies, Abuja at the Council’s secretariat in Asaba.

Mujakperuo said the role of traditional rulers in the socio-economic and political development of the country cannot be overemphasised, as it includes the attainment of social stability and cohesion of various kingdoms in the country.

He noted that the rulers’ role in the management and resolution of disputes towards economic growth, describing it as vital tool for economic globalisation.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Directing staff of the Institute, Mrs Emiloye Oyeyele, said the visit was part of their study tour of Delta, with a view to sharing in their wealth of knowledge and experience and seek their blessings.

The body also commended the traditional rulers, saying they benefited from them.

MEANWHILE, the monarchs have rated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa high in terms of performance in the last eight years of his administration.

They made the rating in a three-point communiqué issued at the end of their monthly meeting in Asaba.

Mujakpuero, who read the communiqué, itemised key areas the governor made giant strides to include road construction, development of infrastructure in health, education and provision of basic amenities and job creation and economic empowerment of the people, among others.

He said: ‘’We wish to commend the outgoing Governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa, for his hard work and continued provision of dividends of democracy to the state, as exemplified by recent approvals for the completion of various ongoing development projects across the state.’’

The Guardian