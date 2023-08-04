Delta Monarchs Call For Implementation White Paper On Ogbe- Ijoh/Aladja Communal Crises

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta monarchs have called on the state government to urgently implement the white paper on Ogbe- Ijoh/Aladja communal crisis to stem further clashes between these two communities.

Rising from a meeting of the monarchs in Asaba, the First Vice Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council in the state, Pere SP Luke Kalanama VIII, said the early release of the government white paper on the matter would help restore peace and order in the affected communities.

Pere of Akugbene Mein, who represented the Chairman and Orodje of Okpe, Major-General Felix Mujakpuero (rtd), Orhue I, enjoined council members to be security conscious and promote harmonious existence among their subjects.

The council chairman reminded members that the current administration needs peace to deliver on its mandate to the people.

The monarchs admonished the warring Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja communities to sheath their sword and give peace a chance. The council commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for the prevailing peace in the state in spite of the threat of insecurity by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), kidnappers and other criminal elements.

The traditional rulers also played host to the state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Corp Commander Udeme Basset Eshiet, and some officials of the state Ministry of Health on advocacy visit. Monarchs from across the state, including the Obi of Abavo Kingdom, Uche Irenuma II,attended the meeting.

The Guardian-Nigeria