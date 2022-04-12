Delta Monarch, Subjects Cry Out Over Six Years Electricity Blackout In Their Community

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Okparan-Uku of Owa-Alidinma Community in Ika Northeast Local Government Area of Delta State, Elder Goddy Obiyian, and his subjects have cried out over lack of electricity supply and other infrastructural development in his community.

Elder Obiyian, who made this known in a chat with newsmen at Owa – Alidinma, said that the community had been in total blackout for over six years.

According to him, the community had, on several occasions, visited the office of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, (BEDC) in Agbor to lay their complaints about the lack of power supply with nothing positive coming from the move.

The Okparan-Uku said that the issue started in 2016 when the community was disconnected from the people of Ekuku-Agbor Community and since then they had been battling with it.

“We want to appeal to BEDC and concerned authorities to help restore our light so that we will start enjoying electricity like other communities,” he said.

“Our people have resorted to running power generators for all these years and the cost of living in the community has become very high due to the continued blackout,” he stated.

Speaking further, he said that many business owners and youths in particular had relocated from the community.

While commending Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the good work he had done across the state, the Okparan-Uku urged all illustrious sons and daughters of the community to always come home to develop their home.

Delta State News Bulletin