Delta Monarch Emphasizes On Influence Of Education On Traditional Institution

LAGOS NOVEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The traditional ruler of Ubulu-Unor kingdom, in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, Obi Henry Kikachukwu, has said the exposure and educational background of some present day traditional rulers have added significant value to traditional institution.

Obi Kikachukwu, while interacting with a delegation of the Delta Online Publishers Forum, during a visit to him in his palace, noted that some of the present day traditional rulers were knowledgeable enough due to their exposure and education, which had helped to ease communication between them and their subjects.

The Ubulu-Unor Monarch, who recalled the situation during the colonial era when the then masters engaged the services of interpreters to be able to communicate with the traditional rulers and their subjects, said with exposure and education, there was now a better understanding of the policies and programmes of government because the traditional rulers could bring same to the knowledge of their subjects.

He explained that traditional rulers in Aniocha South had helped to develop a template for government to easily relate with rural dwellers, adding that the present day kings were always on the move, rather than sit in their palaces, in search of ideas and reforms that would improve the well-being of their subjects.

The Royal Father, who would be one of the discussants of the theme of the DOPF’s forthcoming 4th Convention and Lecture Series, “Fiscal Policy and Taxation: Balancing Revenue Generation and Economic Growth”, commended the Forum for annually choosing critical national issues for discussion, with the aim of providing solutions, contributing to good governance and entrenching democratic culture.

Obi Kikachukwu said the contributions of professionals, knowledgeable individuals and groups, such as the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF), which he noted were based on research, could go a long way in addressing the myriad of challenges plaguing the country if only the government could reckon with them.

