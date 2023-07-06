Delta Monarch Calls For Execution Of  Corrupt Public Office Holders

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Dein of Agbor Kingdom in Delta State, Benjamin Keagborekuzi, has proposed the death penalty for any public officer in Nigeria, found guilty of embezzling and diverting public funds.

The monarch gave the advice on Turesday while speaking with journalists at his palace, in Agbor. Keagborekuzi, who was apparently disturbed by current suffering of Nigerians, said the country is retrogressing because public officers steal the wealth of the nation for personal purposes without accountability.

He said, henceforth, any public officer found guilty of embezzling public funds should be executed, because such a person opposes growth and development of the nation.

The monarch said: “We need to start thinking about death penalty for public officers in Africa, who are found guilty of embezzling public funds. They are of no use to us; the country has suffered enough.

“The Federal Government needs to tackle corruption strictly. We would be deceiving ourselves if we continue the way we are going. We cannot change the way government is run without stringent decision being taken.” He, therefore, advised President Bola Tinubu to use his wealth of experience as former Lagos State governor to improve the nation’s economy.

The monarch also advised the President to appoint right people in government and give them free hand to drive development. He added: “Good leadership without the right people in place will fail, just as wrong leadership with the right people in position will definitely succeed.”

The Guardian-Nigeria