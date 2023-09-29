Delta: Mercy Land Pastor, Fufeyin Gifts N10m To Mohbad’s Son

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Jeremiah Fufeyin, the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM), Delta state, has gifted the sum of N10 million to Liam, the son of the late singer Mohbad.

The 27-year-old artiste died on September 12 and was buried the next day.

The circumstances surrounding his death have stirred up controversies on social media.

On September 21, the police exhumed Mohbad’s corpse for autopsy and are awaiting the results.

Liam is believed to be Mohbad’s child with Omowunmi, his lover.

Shortly after the singer’s death, the clergyman told his congregation that he would assist the family with money to take care of Liam.

In a recent Instagram page, representatives of Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation presented the N10 million cheque to Mohbad’s family.

“Here we have N10 million cheque. This N10 million cheque, please present it to the family. And let them use it to pay into the account of the baby. To train the child,” the clergyman said.

“God has taken his life. Thank God that the baby is here with us. Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation has to now support the baby to go to school and others. So that he would go on as God has given grace, he can make it more than his father. So that his name will not be deleted. And by the special grace of God, all these that are happening now, justice must prevail at the end of everything.

“Tell them that I am here, praying for the family that whosoever is responsible for his death, God will rise up and fight the battle.”

Presenting the cheque to the family, one of the representatives said: “This is for the world to see that there are people who still love you guys genuinely. And not people who want to chase clout. Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin is known around the whole world by the special grace of God. What shocked the whole church, thousands and millions of people was that he went to the mountain to pray that whoever, whatever is responsible will pay for it. And so we hold on to the prayer”.

TheCable

