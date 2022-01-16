Delta: Man Who Allegedly Rapes 13-Year-Old girl To Death Reports Himself To Police

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A middle-aged local government worker in Delta State, Chuka Nwosu, has been arrested for allegedly hypnotising and raping a 13-year-old girl to death.

Confirming the arrest of Nwosu, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said the suspect surrendered himself to the police on Thursday and is currently in custody.

“The victim who was identified as Joy Onua, was said to have been hypnotised and raped to death in December 2021, at Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State,” DSP Edafe said.

“She was said to have died few hours after the incident at El Comfort Hospital, Asaba, where she was rushed to for medical attention.

“But on Thursday, January 13, the suspect, Chuka Nwosu, turned himself in and reported himself to the police when the heat became too much on him. The suspect had been on the run even after we launched a manhunt.

“The suspect is currently in the custody of SCID Asaba. He admitted to the act and he is pleading for leniency. The deceased is still at FMC mortuary Asaba,” the police spokesman said in a statement.

Guardian