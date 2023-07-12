Delta: Man In Police Net For Allegedly Assaulting Two Minor Siblings In Osubi

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 36-year-old-man, Michael Bassey, has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command for allegedly assaulting two minors in Osubi town in Okpe LGA.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this to City & Crime, said the suspect allegedly assaulted two sisters aged two and six.

He said, “A suspect was arrested and will be charged to court, though doctors confirmed that their hymens have not been broken, but clearly there was an attempt to defile them. There was no penetration.”

Daily trust