Delta: Man Arrested With 340 Rounds Of AK47 Ammunition Hidden In Garri

LAGOS OCTOBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State police command has arrested 37-years-old man, Solomon Ebe with 340 rounds of AK47 live ammunition hidden in bag of garri.

Ebe was arrested with the ammunition while he traveling with a cyclist along Bomadi/Tuomo road, Burutu local government, Delta State.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the act in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com said the suspect was arrested by policemen attached to Bomadi Divisional patrol team while on stop and search duty along Bomadi/Tuomo road.

“The Operative who were discrete in their responsibilities on reasonable suspicion decided to search the suspect and the bag. Upon search, three hundred and forty (340) rounds of AK47 live ammunition hidden inside the garri were recovered. Suspect was arrested and investigation is ongoing,” he confirmed.