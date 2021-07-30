Delta: Man Allegedly Kill Himself Three Weeks After Moving Into A New Apartment

Share This























LAGOS JULY 30TH (NEWSRANGERS)-A young man, Pius Idise, committed suicide by drinking substance, suspected to be insecticide three weeks after moving into a new apartment in Delta State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Wednesday at Kotokoto Layout, off Orhuwhorun Road, in the Udu Local Government Area of Delta State

According to PUNCH, a neighbour, who identified himself as Samson, said the deceased was found dead in his apartment with the door wide open and an empty container of the insecticide his side.

“We all woke up this morning (Thursday) to discover the door to Mr Pius Idise’s apartment wide open. We later discovered that he was dead. We were all shocked. He moved into the apartment about three weeks ago,” he added.

Another resident, who did not want to be identified, said the late Idise was a Master’s degree holder in Quantum Physics.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident said, “The police are aware of the incident. It is a case of suicide.”

Within Nigeria