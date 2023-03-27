Delta LP Gov Candidate, Pela Gets Court Order To Inspect Governorship election Materials

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta State has granted an order for the Labour Party and its Candidate, Kennedy Pela to Inspect the election materials used during the just concluded governorship election in the state.

The Labour Party and its candidate had approached the tribunal in petition No: EPT/DL/GOV/02M/2003, seeking an order for the court to grant them leave to inspect all election materials used in conduct of the election.

Granting the order, Chairman of the Tribunal, C. H. Ahuchagu, ordered that in line with section 146 of the electoral Act, 2022, the tribunal hereby grants an order directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) forthwith to allow the applicants or their representatives to inspect polling documents and obtain Certified True Copies of all polling documents in the custody of the INEC used for the just concluded governorship elections held March 18th, 2023.

“The applicants are allowed to inspect and obtain certified true copies of any documents or packet in the custody of the chief national electoral commission this honourable Tribunal being satisfied that the order required is for the purpose of maintaining an election petition.”.