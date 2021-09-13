Delta Lawmakers Stranded In UK As British Airways Slams 76 Pounds For Covid-19 Test

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Members of the Delta State House of Assembly are among several other Nigerians who are stranded in the United Kingdom as British Airways denied them boarding rights over their inability to pay 76 Pounds for Covid-19 PCR test.

According to an authoritative source who spoke to TheNewsGuru (TNG) on the incident, the lawmakers were said to be on their way back to Nigeria after attending a course in the UK when they met the brick wall.

This development is contrary to the report earlier published by TNG, wherein the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) that all foreign airlines operating in and out of Nigeria not to deny Nigerians boarding over their inability to show evidence of payment for the day-7 COVID-19 PCR test or to generate a paid QR code.

The Director-General of the NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, announced this in a letter issued on Saturday to all airlines operating in and out of the country.

He said the decision was taken in view of the challenges some travellers to Nigeria experience while trying to fill their Health and Travel history into Nigeria’s International Travel portal (NITP).

According to Capt. Nuhu, the cumbersomeness of generating the PCR code after payment of the statutory fees has led to many travelers from Nigeria and into Nigeria being denied boarding by airlines.

“The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has been made aware of Challenges some travellers to Nigeria are experiencing while trying to fill their health and travel history into the Nigeria International Travel Portal.

“Airlines are hereby permitted to board any traveller to Nigeria who is either unable to pay for the repeat day-7 COVID-19 PCR test or Generate the paid QR code/permit to fly,” the letter read in part.

However, our source claimed British Airways officials denied being privy to the circular issued by NCAA.

‘Officials of British Airways are insisting that everyone traveling to Nigeria should pay 76 Pounds; we called their attention to the NCAA circular but they said they haven’t received any information in that light.

‘Delta Lawmakers who attended a training in United Kingdom are among those affected. Besides, the payment portal is faulty and very difficult to use for payments so as I speak to you several passengers are stranded here”

NewsGuru