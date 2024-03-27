Delta Lawmakers Reverse Worker’s Termination After 24 Years 

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State House of Assembly, (DSHA), has reversed the termination of the employment of Mr Emmanuel Emenetie by the Post Primary Education Board, 24 years after his sack.

Emenetie had petitioned the Assembly, claiming unlawful termination of his employment by the Board on the 17th February 2000.

The petitioner had prayed for his reinstatement as Permanent Secretary to be at par with his colleagues in service alongside all accrued financial benefits with effect from the date of the termination.

He also requested the sum of N4.8 million as compensation for the number of years he was out of employment.

The lawmakers, in an unanimous decision during its Tuesday’s sitting presided over by the Speaker, Hon Emomotimi Guwor, they ruled that the sack was done in clear violation of the law and should therefore be set aside.

While recommending that Emenetie be paid all his salaries and emoluments, the parliamentarians said “he should be paid other benefits he is entitled to from the date of his unlawful termination of his employment through the rank to the position of Director which is supposed to be his least present rank and through to the date of his supposed retirement.

“That Mr Emmanuel Emenetie be made to retire at the grade level of a Director. That the Chairman of the Post Primary Education Board and Head of Service of Delta State be directed, that the recommendations/directives of the House as contained in Paragraphs 1-3 above are complied with forthwith,” the lawmakers agreed.

The Speaker, who commended the report of the Public Petitions Committee directed the Clerk of the House to inform the appropriate authorities of the House in the decision, while the Deputy Speaker was mandated to do a follow up for compliance.

Recall that the petitioner was employed by the Delta State Government and subsequently deployed to the Account Division of the Post Primary Education Board as Senior Executive Officer, (Accounts).

“I have suffered inexplicable intimidation, harassment and intimidation in the hands of my superiors who detested me for no just cause and wanted me out by all means, because I was not willing to do their biddings,” the petitioner lamented.

Leadership

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com