Delta Lawmakers Pass Bill To Regulate Activities Of Community Dev. Associations

LAGOS OCTOBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta House of Assembly has passed a Bill aimed at regulating the activities, operations and leadership of Community Development Associations in the state.

This followed the adoption of the report of the House Joint Committee on Housing, Women Affairs, Peace and Security during plenary in Asaba, on Wednesday.

Majority Leader of the House, Ferguson Onwo, moved for the adoption of the report which was unanimously adopted when it was put to voice vote by the Speaker, Chief Sherriff Oborevwori.

The Speaker commended the lawmakers for their inputs and deliberations towards the passage of the bill.

Oborevwori noted that the passage of the bill would help towards harmony and peaceful coexistence as well as improved development in the various communities in the state.

He also said that the bill would help in restoring normalcy and promote peace and harmony in various communities in the state.