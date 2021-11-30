1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Tue, Nov 30th, 2021

Delta Lawmakers Pass State 2022 Budget Of N478.9bn

LAGOS NOVEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State House of Assembly has passed into law the State’s 2022 appropriation bill, being the 2022 budget of the State.

TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports the 2022 budget was passed into law after passing third reading on the floor of the House on Tuesday.

The State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa christened the budget as “Budget of Inclusive Growth and Accelerated Development”.

The House passed the 2022 Appropriation Bill of N478.9 billion,  indicating an increase of N9.5 billion from N469.4 billion earlier presented by Governor Okowa.

The passage of  the appropriation bill was sequel to a report presented by the  Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mrs Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, during plenary of the assembly in Asaba.

Presenting the report of the committee, Ibori-Suenu said that the total proposed budgetary estimate presented to the assembly by Okowa was N469.4 billion.

NewsGuru

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close