Delta Lawmakers Pass State 2022 Budget Of N478.9bn

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State House of Assembly has passed into law the State’s 2022 appropriation bill, being the 2022 budget of the State.

TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports the 2022 budget was passed into law after passing third reading on the floor of the House on Tuesday.

The State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa christened the budget as “Budget of Inclusive Growth and Accelerated Development”.

The House passed the 2022 Appropriation Bill of N478.9 billion, indicating an increase of N9.5 billion from N469.4 billion earlier presented by Governor Okowa.

The passage of the appropriation bill was sequel to a report presented by the Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mrs Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, during plenary of the assembly in Asaba.

Presenting the report of the committee, Ibori-Suenu said that the total proposed budgetary estimate presented to the assembly by Okowa was N469.4 billion.

NewsGuru