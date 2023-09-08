Delta Lawmakers  Pass N166.5bn Supplementary Budget

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State House of Assembly has passed an additional supplementary Appropriation Bill of N166.5 billion for the fiscal year ending December 31.

The latest supplementary budget was passed during a plenary session presided over by the Speaker of the House, Emomotimi Dennis Guwor after it was read the third time.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori had forwarded the additional supplementary appropriation bill to the House for consideration and possible passage.

Earlier, while leading debates on the merits of the proposed new law, House Majority Leader, Emeka Nwaobi, noted that the additional supplementary appropriation bill became necessary as it would enable the current administration to continue to deliver on its M.O.R.E agenda as well as kickstart some other critical projects.

Nwaobi, who represents Aniocha North Constituency in the House, explained that the governor had again, exhibited his respect for the rule of law, hence the bill to the House for approval before embarking on any additional expenditures in the course of governing the state.

The Majority Leader stressed that early passage of the bill would fast-track the completion of some ongoing projects, including roads, across the three senatorial districts in the state.

Nwaobi added that the proposed law would also enhance peace and security in the state as well as boost socio-economic development.

