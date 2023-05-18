Delta Lawmakers Pass Bill Seeking Compulsory Treatment Of Gunshot Victims Without Police Report

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta state house of assembly has passed a bill on the compulsory treatment and care of gunshot victims.

According to NAN, the passage of the bill in Delta followed the adoption of a motion moved by Ferguson Onwo, majority leader of the house, at the plenary presided over by Christopher Ochor, the deputy speaker, in Asaba.

Onwo said when signed into law, the legislation would help to abolish the request for police reports by most healthcare providers before commencing care of gunshot victims, thereby speeding up treatment.

The motion was unanimously adopted by the house when put to a voice vote by the deputy speaker.

While commending the lawmakers for the speedy passage of the bill, Onwo said it had placed a duty on hospitals and other healthcare providers to administer treatment to gunshot victims, irrespective of the circumstances of the case.

”Most people have lost their loved ones to avoidable deaths due to demand for police reports by hospitals before giving treatment to gunshot victims,” he said.

”This is a great relief and victory for democracy. I, therefore, expressed my gratitude to the sponsors and to all of you for the successful passage of this very important bill.

”With the passage of this bill, we have solved a puzzle that has bedevilled our society for a long time.”

In 2022, the Lagos house of assembly passed a bill for security agencies and hospitals to provide immediate assistance to victims of accidents or crimes.

The bill is aimed at ensuring that victims of accidents or crimes with gunshot wounds or serious injuries are helped by security agents and also receive immediate treatment from the nearest hospitals.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the compulsory treatment and care for victims of gunshot act 2017 into law.

The Cable