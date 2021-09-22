Delta Lawmakers Pass Anti-Open Grazing Bill

Share This

























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)- Delta State House of Assembly has passed the Prohibiting Open Grazing, Indiscriminate Breeding, Rearing and Marketing of Livestock in Delta State, otherwise known as Anti-Open Grazing Bill.

The bill was passed following a motion to that effect by the Majority Leader of the House, Ferguson Onwo and adopted during Tuesday’s resumed plenary of the state legislature.

The Chairman, House Committee on Special Bills, Pat Ajudua, presented the report on the bill on the floor of the House, which was received and adopted.

She disclosed that input of stakeholders formed part of the proposed law.

The bill, when signed into law, prohibits the bearing of firearms, either licenced or otherwise, by residents or individuals in the state just as it seeks to address the arbitrary rearing and movement of livestock in the state.

The Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, in his remarks after the passage of the bill said, “Dear Colleagues, I congratulate all of us on the passage of this very important bill. Today, the House has fulfilled the commitment of our dear state to the agreement reached at the south-South Governors’ meeting held here in our state capital.”