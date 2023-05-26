Delta Lawmakers Pass 60 Bills In Four Years, Lose Two Colleagues – Speaker

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and governor-elect, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has said that the house under his leadership passed a total of 60 bills in four years.

Oborevwori said under his leadership, 69 bills were received and processed, 60 were passed and 58 were assented to by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The speaker, who disclosed this at the valedictory session of the seventh assembly of the house on Thursday, said 48 of the bills were executive, while 21 were from members.

He further said that in the period under review, the house also received and processed 237 motions, adding that nine of the bills were dropped, one was awaiting assent, while another was pending at the Committee of the Whole House.

He, however, disclosed that the house lost two members between January 27 and June 28, 2021.

The outgoing speaker gave the names of the deceased as Hon Tim Oghenekome Owhefere, a former majority leader, and Hon Kenneth Ogba, who represented Isoko South Constituency.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has assented to six bills recently passed by the House of Assembly.

Ortom assented to the bills on Thursday at the Government House in Makurdi during the expanded stakeholders meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor said that the laws were enacted to give legislative backing to every decision taken by the state government.

