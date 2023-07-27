Delta Lawmakers Confirm 18 Out Of 26 Commissioners Nominees

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed 18 out of 26 nominees forwarded to it by Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori for confirmation as commissioners and members of the State Executive Council.

The confirmation followed their successful screening on the floor of the Assembly, presided over by the Speaker, Mr Dennis Guwor, on Wednesday in Asaba.

Those screened were the immediate past commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, Mr Samuel Oligida, Prof. Johnbull Tonukari, Mr Isaac Wilkie and Mrs Pat Ajudua, the immediate past Chief Whip of the Assembly,

Others were Joan Ada-Anioma, Mr Reuben Izeze, also former members of the Assembly, Chief Fidelis Tilije, the immediate past commissioner for Finance, Mrs Rose Ezewu, Dr Joseph Onojaeme and Miss Pride Uduaghan.

Also screened were Mr Vincent Oyibode, Mr Michael Anoka, Mr Funyei Manager, Mr Daniel Odinigwe, Mr Onoriode Agofure, Mr Sonny Ekedayen and Mr Godknows Angeles.

In his remarks, the speaker congratulated the nominees and urged them to be committed to the service of the state.

Guwor also commended the lawmakers for their commitment in screening the nominees.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank you for taking time to screen the nominees. You have done well,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Charles Aniagwu who spoke on behalf of other nominees commended the governor for their nomination, adding that the ”MORE agenda” of the governor will in no doubt impact positively on the lives of the people of the state.

“With the calibre of persons that have been nominated for appointment as commissioners, the MORE agenda of the governor would impact on the lives of the people of Delta,’’ he said.

Aniagwu also urged the people of the state to be patient, adding that the MORE agenda of the governor would soon be felt across the state.

Vanguard