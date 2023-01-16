Delta: Lagos Returnee Allegedly Beats Mother To Death In Kwale Community

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A young man has reportedly beaten his mother to death in Kwale Community, Delta State.

The incident occurred beside Tana Security Company, Umusam Ogbe, Kwale, DAILY POST can report.

It was learnt that the Lagos returnee and only surviving son, helped oversee the sale of the family’s property when an argument ensued between him and his mother. In the process, he beat her to death.

Neighbours quickly tracked him down, prevented him from running and handed him over to vigilantes who were at the scene.

The vigilante promptly handed the suspect over to Policemen from Kwale Division who evacuated the corpse from the scene of the incident.

When contacted for comments, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe in a telephone chat with Our Correspondent in Warri said, “Am not aware”. He however promised to find out and revert to Our Correspondent the true side of the story with details.

