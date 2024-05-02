Delta: Lady Drowns Her One Year-Old Son In A Well In Isoko Community

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command on Thursday paraded a 24-year-old woman, Sofia Nkwo, for killing her one-year-old son.

The woman said she killed her son because she couldn’t care for the child again as the father rejected the child.

Also paraded were fake alcoholic producers, murder, kidnapping suspects, and car snatchers among others.

Parading the suspects at the police headquarters in Asaba, the Delta State capital, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Abaniwonda Olufemi, frowned at the evil act perpetuated by the woman.

He said, “On April 28, 2024, a case of infanticide was reported at Oleh Division, that a suspect named Sofia Nkwor 24, from Isoko south LGA, dump her child of one year and four month old in a well along the road in Araya community Isoko south LGA.

“Children who went to play around the tree discovered the abandoned child floating on the well. The mother Sofia Nkwor was immediately arrested and she stated that she dumped the child on 26th April 2024.

Confessing to the crime, Nkwo, said that she killed her son because she couldn’t care for the child again as the father rejected the child.

On the current kidnappings and killings in Ika North-East and Ika South areas of the state where farmers were being kidnapped and killed by gunmen, CP Olufemi said the command had developed personnel for the area.

“We are aware of the security situation in the Ika area of the state, and I have deployed personnel and directed Area Commander to move into the area and curb the bushes.

“The command is also working with Edo state Command because you know the area is the boundary between Delta and Edo,” he added.

