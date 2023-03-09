Delta Labour Party Promises N100,000 Minimum Wage To Workers, Vows To End PDP Rule

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP) in Delta State, Deacon Kennedy Pela, has urged Delta State residents to vote for LP, to end the 24 years reign of PDP in the state.

Speaking at a town hall meeting on Tuesday night in Asaba, Pela claimed PDP had brought Delta backwards hundred folds, despite huge sums of money received over the years.

He said there are opportunities for LP to win governorship and House of Assembly elections, as Nigeria’s political space had recently witnessed unprecedented revolution with the listing of LP in the ballot for the 2023 general election.

He said the party had an impressive outing in the February 25 election in the state and urged party supporters to repeat the feat in governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Unfolding the party’s blueprint, the governorship candidate, an economist, promised Delta workers a monthly living wage of N100, 000, while arrears of pensions would be paid promptly, if voted governor on Saturday.

The deputy governorship candidate, Prof. Julie Umukoro, promised women and youths better deals if given the mandate, while the state Chairman of the party, Chief Tony Ezeagwu, used the opportunity to debunk claims that the party leadership had been bought over by political opponents.

Guardian