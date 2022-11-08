Delta Labour Party Guber, Senate, Rep, Assembly Candidates Pay Homage  To Five Monarchs In Aniocha

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Labour Party Gubernatorial candidate, Mr. Ken Pela, in the company of the LP Senatorial candidate, Barr. Ken Kanma, the LP House of Representatives candidate for Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency, Mr. Lawrence Ngozi Okolie, House of Assembly candidate for Aniocha North, Pst (Dr.) Martins Chukwuka Wealth, as well as the House of Assembly candidate for Ika South, Commander (Rtd. PSC) Jonathan Acha, with several leaders of Labour Party paid homage to several traditional rulers in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State on Saturday, 5th November 2022.

The visitors were were highly received with joy and excitement, and prayers were said in the favour of all the contestants in line with their various aspirations.

The palaces that the Labour Party candidates visited were that of the Obi of Idumuje Unor, the Obi of Onicha-Ugboh, the Obi of Issele Uku, the Obi of Onicha Olona and the Obi of Ezi, which also is the homeland of Chef Tony Ezeagwu, Delta State Chairman of Labour party.

It was a momentous day, one that was full of genuine hope with prayers for a Better Delta to come as Labour Party begins to express its face of love and humility to the entire people of Delta State.

According to the Delta State Gubernatorial candidate, a new era is been born in Delta State where truth with transparency, competence with capacity, commitment with accountability shall become the new order of the day when Labour Party administration takes the helm of leadership in Delta State effective May 29th 2023.