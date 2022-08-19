Delta Labour Party Appeals To Nigerians To  Give Obi Chance To Fix Economy, Insecurity

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Labour Party in Delta State has called on Nigerians to give Peter Obi chance come 2023 general election, insisting that he (Obi) has the capacity to fix insecurity that is currently facing Nigeria.

The Labour Party candidate for Delta North senatorial district, Ken Kamma, disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Asaba on the chance of Peter Obi.

While lamenting the danger of voting wrong people, Kamma said the future of Nigeria was in the collective hands of Nigerians, hence the nation should not be handed over to the wrong people.

He said, “Peter Obi’s vision is for the good of all Nigerians, the people of Delta North should key into the vision because Obi has a good heart to take Nigeria to a new level.

“I’m begging Nigerians to key into Obi’s vision, it’s time to take Nigeria from the woods. We need the qualities of Peter Obi in this country. We need men who have passion for the good of this country. We need people who think about the future consequences of their actions.

“Obi has the capacity to fix the insecurity and bad economy of this nation. If we carry Nigeria of our future and give it to the wrong people, we may not have Nigeria to call our own in the nearest future.

“I’m contesting the Delta North Senate to make a great difference compared to what others who have occupied the position over the years have done”

Kamma said he would make impact in the area of accountability, calling on Nigerians to vote for the right persons at all levels and defend their votes after casting them.

Punch