Delta: Kwale Community Petitions Reps Over Alleged Police ‘Harassment, Extortion’

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The people of Kwale, a community in Ndokwa/ Ukwuani federal constituency of Delta, have petitioned the house of representatives over the alleged harassment and extortion by Ogbegbe Usman, a police officer.

The petition was presented before the house during the plenary on Tuesday by Nnamdi Ezechi, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency of Delta.

In the petition, Victor Ezechi, the lead petitioner, who claims to be a staff of Sterling Exploration & Energy Production Company (SEEPCO), accused the police officer and his team of “brutality and harassment”.

Ezechi alleged that Usman, who is an assistant superintendent of police (ASP), engages in illegal activities, including extorting residents of their “hard-earned money”.

“That his ungodly activities came to an unbearable state on the 24th day of September, at about 2:00 pm when he moved without provocation against the immediate elder brother of Honourable Nnamdi Ezechi, the Honourable member representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal Constituency, for an unknown offence,” the petition reads.

Ezechi called for the house’s urgent intervention noting that “most young men within the Kwale and environs now live in fear of death and daily attacks”.

“It might also suffice to mention that most of the complaints have always been hinged on extortion, which has instilled fear in the young men and women, who no longer feel free to move about especially with money as he often threatens with a boast that he represents SARS in the community and has the protection of his superiors whom he is working for.”

He asked the lawmakers to investigate the matter and recommend appropriate sanctions against the police officers.

Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house, subsequently referred the matter to the committee on public petition for further legislative work.

TheCable

